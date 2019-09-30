West, Katherine L. July 18, 1931 - September 22, 2019 Survived by husband, Clayton J. West of Omaha; her five children: Kathy Grant of Houston TX, Mary West of Omaha, Geralyn Bryant of Omaha, Veronica Swiney of Atlanta GA, and John West of Omaha; siblings: Mary La Fleur of Los Angeles CA, Josephine Washington of Detroit MI, and Joseph La Fleur of San Francisco, CA; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Monday 5-7pm, with ROSARY at 7pm, all at John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, October 1, 10:30am at St. James Catholic Church. Interment in Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to St. James Church. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.