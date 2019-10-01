West, Katherine L. July 18, 1931 - September 22, 2019 VISITATION: Monday, 5-7pm, with a Rosary at 7pm, at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, 10:30pm, at St. James Catholic Church. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to St. James Church. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

