West, Gerald D. July 19, 1936 - June 17, 2020 Age 83. Preceded in death by wife, Sandy; parents, Gerald and Alice West; sister, Barb Austin. Survived by son, Jerry A. West (Jenn Cisco); stepchildren, David Guhl and Theresa Schneider; granddaughters, Emma West and Kennedy Ressler; siblings, Jan Mayer (Travis) and Jay West (Patsy). VISITATION: Monday, June 22, 10am noon, followed by a FUNERAL SERVICE at noon, both at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Inurnment: La Platte Cemetery. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Gerald West as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.