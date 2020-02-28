West, Carolyn "Carey" Age 51 Of Bennington, NE. Survived by parents, Jim and Peggy West; brothers, Jim (Melissa) West and Tim (Jen) West, all of Bennington; nephew, Nick; nieces, Kaylee and Ilyssa; great-nieces, Ainsley and Charlotte. VISITATION: Friday, 6-8pm; FUNERAL: Saturday, 10am, all at the funeral home. Interment: Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to the family. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

