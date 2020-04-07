Wesely, Deborah L. June 28, 1954 - April 5, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Ruth Jean (Hartman) Cox and Robert Cox. Survived by children: Julie Wesely (Stephen Zielinski), Jason Wesely (Renee), Jodie Wesely and Jeremy Wesely (Jeannie); seven grandchildren; stepmother, Sharon Cox; siblings: Steve Cox (Sara), Karen Buchan (Tim) and Eric Cox; and nephews. CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be announced later. Memorials are suggested to V.N.A. Hospice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Deborah Wesely as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.