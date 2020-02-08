Werner, Scott T. December 26, 1964 - February 6, 2020 Our beloved son Scott passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends at the age of 55. He is survived by his parents, Jane and Tom Werner; sister, Deb Kerwin (John); nieces, Jessica and Jamie, nephew, Sean Kerwin. He is also survived by good friends, Ken Manthe and Mary Jo Lesch. Thank you to all of his wonderful caregivers. Family will receive friends Sunday, February 9th from 6pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, February 10th, 11:15am, St. Cecilia Cathedral (701 N. 40th St.) INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Bethlehem house or Catholic charities. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Scott Werner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.