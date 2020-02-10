Werner, Scott T. December 26, 1964 - February 6, 2020 MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, February 10th, 11:15am, St. Cecilia Cathedral (701 N. 40th St.) INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Bethlehem House, or Catholic Charities. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Scott Werner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.