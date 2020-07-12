Werner, Judy A Age 77 Omaha. Survived by husband, Larry; children, Renee (Thad) Schriever, Craig Werner all of Omaha, and Nicole (Jeremy) Darnold of Bennington, NE; 6 grandchildren; brother, Wayne Tagge of Grand Island, NE; and sister, Arlene (Gary) Halm, Phillips, NE. VISITATION: Monday 4-7pm at Eagles Nest Worship Center. FUNERAL: Tuesday 10am at Eagles Nest Worship Center. Private Inurnment. Memorials to the family for later designation. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | 402-289-2222 | www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

To plant a tree in memory of Judy Werner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

