Werner-Barnett, Debra K.

Werner-Barnett, Debra K. July 22, 1954 - January 8, 2020 Born on July 22, 1954 in Mascoutah, IL. Died on January 8, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. Longtime para-educator and administrative assistant at Golden Hills Elementary, Bellevue, NE. Preceded in death by father, Paul Werner; son, Trevor Barnett; and husband, Mark Barnett. Survived by daughter, Ashley (Benjamin Mixan) of Lincoln; mother, Donna (Adamson) Werner; and brother, Mark (Ingrid) Werner (all of Brookings, SD); grandchildren, Orion, Finley, and Louisa (Lincoln); beloved dog, Ranger. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, February 15, 2pm at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive, Lincoln. Memorials to the American Heart Association, Basset and Beagle Rescue of the Heartland, or Camp Cocker Rescue.

To plant a tree in memory of Debra Werner-Barnett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.