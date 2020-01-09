Wendl, Alvina Werner Schreck Alvina Werner Schreck Wendl, age 105, of Omaha, Nebraska and formerly of Dedham, Iowa and Le Mars, Iowa, died Tuesday, January 07, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Omaha, Nebraska following a brief illness. Survivors include her children: Deanna (Dave) Herrmann of Omaha, Marvin (Donna) Schreck of Omaha, and Wayne Schreck of Des Moines; granddaughter: Dr. Anna (Dr. James) Bird of Omaha; great-granddaughter, Josetta Bird, of Omaha. Arrangements by Sharp Funeral Home, Carroll, Iowa. SHARP FUNERAL HOME (712) 792-4301 www.sharpfuneral.com

