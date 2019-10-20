Welter, Joseph John, III "Jay" April 3, 1949 - August 19, 2019 Preceded in death by mother, Betty Jean; father, Joseph J. Welter Jr.; and brother, Charles J. Welter. Survived by brother, William D. Welter I; and nephew, William D. Welter II. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:30am Tuesday, October 22, St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 109 S. 19th St. Omaha, NE 68103. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple St. 402-553-3155 | www.kremerfuneralhome.com

