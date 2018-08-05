Welsh, Evan T. Nov 9, 1992 - Aug 2, 2018 Family will Receive friends Tuesday, August 7, from 5-8pm at The Water's Edge Church (19600 Harrison Street, Gretna). FUNERAL: Wednesday 10:30am at The Water's Edge Church. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(2) entries

DFEAGAN
DEANN FEAGAN

Rod and Thyra - So sorry to hear about Evan. Sending you hugs and prayers from Arizona.

Report Add Reply
SSCHIEBER
STEPHEN SCHIEBER

Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Our sincere sympathy to your family. Steve and Sandy Schieber

Report Add Reply

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.