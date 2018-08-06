Welsh, Evan T. Nov 9, 1992 - Aug 2, 2018 Evan “Bubba” Welsh was born on November 9, 1992 and left us far too soon on August 2, 2018. This 25-year-old man packed his life with joy, spontaneity, determination, and grit and he inspired these same qualities in all he met. Evan served his family and friends as well; this is the Evan Welsh that everyone knew and loved. Bubba lit up a room or a pub when he walked in, and his contagious laughter could be heard all night long. He was unafraid to belt out a song wherever or whenever the mood hit him. He was also ready to pull everyone onto the dance floor to have a good time, teaching many how to swing dance and two-step. He was always up for an adventure or gathering with friends and family for any fun event. He loved the excitement and the experience of life: boating, power lifting, darts, bowling, corn-hole, scuba diving and snowboarding. He was always surrounded by friends, some he had known his whole life and some he had only known for a short while, but all will be life-long friends. Evan was a devoted member of the Water’s Edge Church. From middle school through young adulthood he attended eight annual Mission Trips, leaving a lasting impression on many people across the country. He was an Eagle Scout and as he grew into adulthood, he continued to serve his community by helping Water’s Edge youth ministries. Evan Welsh was a UNO graduate and employed as a Systems Analyst at CSG. He recently received the AIM Institute Technology Award of Excellence, an honor of which he was very proud. Evan was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jack and Joanne Matthews and survived by his parents, Rod and Thyra Welsh; his sister, Abby Welsh; his paternal grandparents, Beverly French and Bill Welsh; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by countless friends who were part of his earthly family. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 7th, from 5pm to 8pm at The Water’s Edge Church, 19600 Harrison Street, Gretna. FUNERAL: Wednesday, August 8th at 10:30am at The Water’s Edge Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Water’s Edge Youth Mission Fund. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com
