Welsh, Ann Marie (Kelley) April 12, 1935 - December 16, 2019 Ann Marie (Kelley) Welsh, formerly of Omaha, died peacefully on December 16, 2019. Ann was born on April 12, 1935 in Cambridge, MA, to Walter and Marie Kelley. CELEBRATION OF ANN'S LIFE: Saturday, December 21, at 11am, at Butherus, Maser, & Love Funeral Home in Lincoln. Memorials in lieu of flowers to Friendship Home. BUTHERUS, MASER & LOVE FUNERAL HOME 4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE | (402) 488-0934 | www.bmlfh.com

