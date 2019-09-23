Welniak, Lloyd R. February 6, 1945 - September 19, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Mary Ann and Lloyd; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Emma and Edward Fuxa. Survived by wife, Catherine A. Welniak; children: Nanette Peterson (Dennis), Tricia Boyd, and Jennifer Betts (Ken); son-in-law, Stevan Boyd; eight grandchildren; brother, Daniel (Jeaneen); sister, Diane Zimmerman (Doyle); many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 23rd from 5pm to 7pm at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, September 24th at 10:30am, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Interment, St. John Cemetery with military honors. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or as directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

