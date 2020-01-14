Wells, Travis J. Age 43 Of Omaha. Died Jan. 12, 2020. Survived by wife, Annette; and children, Cornelius, Corbin, Cadence, and Coralee of Omaha; parents, Steve and Lana Wells of Springfield, NE; brother, Trent and Keren Wells of Omaha; sister, Taryn and C.J. Peterson of Louisville, NE; parents-in-law, Jon and Paula Eden of Omaha; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Jennifer and Mark White of LaVista; Jon and Courtney Eden of Omaha; and Abigail and Tyler Curry of Overland Park, KS; as well as many nieces and nephews. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:30am Thursday at Grace Fellowship Church, 1211 S. 211th Street, Elkhorn, NE 68022. VISITATION: Wednesday, from noon7pm, at the funeral home in Elkhorn with a Prayer Service at 7pm. Interment: Prospect Hill Cemetery of Elkhorn. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

