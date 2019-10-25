Wells, James P. On October 12, 2019 Jim left this world so he could rest peacefully in a better place. He fought a courageous battle against cancer and did so with such grace and dignity. Born in Sioux City, Iowa, he moved several times throughout the Midwest with his parents Merle and Beverly (Hendricks) and brothers Dan (Silvia), Ken, Chuck (Chris) and Brad (Karen). He made a career remodeling homes and had many customers for over 30 years who would hire "no one but Jim." Many lasting friendships were formed. Jim married Chris and raised two wonderful children together. He was looking forward to his son Nathan's upcoming wedding to Amanda Olson. He was so proud when his daughter Charlene married Jake Williams. They blessed Jim and Chris with a beautiful granddaughter, Alabama. Jim was happiest when he was with his family camping, fishing, kayaking, and hiking Schram Park. He loved to listen to every Cub's game with his wife. No services will be held, as Jim wanted a private ceremony with his family surrounded by the beautiful outdoors.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.