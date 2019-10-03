Welker, Mary J.

Welker, Mary J. August 5, 1941 - September 30, 2019 Survived by children: Cindy Kment, Dale (Laura) Kment and Jereada Tripp; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson; brother, Ronald Priest. VISITATION begins Friday, 10am, with a FUNERAL at 11am, at the mortuary. Interment: Hillcrest Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street (402) 731-1234 www.klsfuneralhome.com

