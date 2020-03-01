Welchert, Sharon L.

Welchert, Sharon L. May 23, 1971 - February 25, 2020 Survived by mother, Virginia "Chic" Welchert; brother, Douglas Welchert (Michelle); grandmother, Bonnie Welchert; sister-in-law, Karen Welchert; special friend, Jerry Radick; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends. Preceded by father, Ray F. Welchert Jr.; and brother, Raymond Robert Welchert. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: at 10am Tuesday, March 3, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Welchert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

