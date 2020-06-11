Welchert, Ruth Ann

Welchert, Ruth Ann Ruth Ann Welchert was born on August 14, 1963 to Norman and Sharon (Wentling) Fitch in Holdrege, Nebraska. She died on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at St. Joseph Villa in Omaha, Nebraska at the age of 56 years, 9 months and 23 days. Ruth graduated from Papillion High School and was employed as a clerk. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She always enjoyed getting people to laugh with jokes and enjoyed playing games with friends and family. She is survived by daughter Rebecca, and granddaughter Thea, daughter Samantha (boyfriend Andrew Rumbaut JR., her father Norman Fitch, brothers Steve (Teri) Fitch, Scott (Trina) Fitch, and Jeff (Marie) Fitch along with aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother Sharon Fitch. MEMORIAL SERVICES will be held on Saturday, June 13th at 11am, at 809 N. 96th Street, Omaha, NE. Condolences may be sent to fusselmanallenharvey.com FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME 413 Elm Street, Louisville, NE | (402) 234-3985

