Welch, Nicholas Martin November 23, 1978 - March 18, 2020 Preceded in death by father, Robert M., and sister, Ashley Irvin. Survived by mother, Barbara J. Welch; twin brother, Nathan E. (Barbi); other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Friday, March 20th from 3pm to 9pm, at the West Center Chapel. Private Family SERVICE: Saturday, March 21st, 10:30am, West Center Chapel. To view a live broadcast of this service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be announced at a later date. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

