Welch, Michel W. "Mike" November 24, 1947 - February 6, 2020 Mike was born in Auburn NE, graduated from Auburn High School in 1966, served in the Air Force from 1968-1981, and since then lived and worked in Omaha. Mike lived a life full of laughter and love and enjoyed playing pool, cards and off-track betting. Known and remembered for his infectious laughter and personality, kind heart, generosity and great sense of humor. Mike will be greatly missed by all of those whose lives he touched. Preceded in death by his parents, James and Jewell Welch; sisters, Jill and Sally; and brother James (Kent). Survived by daughters, Michelle (Steve) Wescott of Omaha, and Mellissa (Scot) McSpadden of Naples, FL; and 5 grandchildren: Haley and Emily Jones of Naples, and Lilly, Nicole, and Daniel Wescott of Omaha. Also survived by sister Joy Welch of Lincoln, NE; brothers, Tom Welch of Greeley CO, and Jerry Welch of Mesa, AZ; and special friend, Phyllis Hospers of Omaha. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Sunday, February 23, from 1-3pm, at Horsemen's Park in Omaha.

To plant a tree in memory of Michel Welch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.