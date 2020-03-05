Welch, Donald D.

Welch, Donald D. October 4, 1927 - March 2, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Lucille; brothers, Jerry, Doug, Stu and John. Survived by daughter and son-in-law, Heidi and Tom Reinhart; three grandchildren; sister, Janice Kroll. FUNERAL MASS: Friday, March 6th, 10:30am, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Interment will take place at Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Augustine School in Winnebago, NE or the Crohns and Colitis Foundation Nebraska/Iowa Chapter. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Welch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.