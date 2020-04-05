Welch, Alfred E. November 15, 1933 - April 2, 2020 Age 86 of Council Bluffs, IA at Fox Run Assisted Living. Al was born on November 15, 1933 in Macon, MO to the late Edgar and Letha (Lucas) Welch. He graduated from Macon High School in 1951 and from North East Missouri State in 1955. Al proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1955 -1957. Early in his career, Al taught school and coached in Macon, and then was a sales rep for Rand McNally/Riverside Publishing Company for 33 years, retiring in 1996. Al married Diane Langevin Miller on July 3, 1987 in Council Bluffs. He was a member of Saint John Lutheran Church; Masonic Lodge in Blue Springs, MO and a Tangier Shriner. Al is survived by wife Diane Miller-Welch of Council Bluffs; daughters, Cynthia Ann Welch of Omaha, and Susan Marie Nabity of Fremont, NE; grandson John Thomas (Marti) Nabity; brother Floyd Welch of Fort Madison, IA; sister Alice O'Donnell of Plano, TX. Private Family Graveside Service, Saturday at Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery in Omaha. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Saint John Lutheran Church due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

To plant a tree in memory of Alfred Welch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.