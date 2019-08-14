Weitzenkamp, Mardell Age 88 Of Fremont, formerly of rural Hooper. Preceded by husband Lowell in 2011. Survived by children: Carol (David) Trower of New York, NY, Mary Harper of San Diego, CA, Tom (Cindy) Weitzenkamp of Hooper, and Scott (Wendy) Weitzenkamp of Lincoln; 7 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren. CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE, 11am Saturday, August 17, 2019, at First Lutheran Church, Fremont. VISITATION with the family: Friday, from 5-7pm, Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Memorials are suggested to the Building Fund of First Lutheran Church or to LifeHouse (formerly Care Corps). An online guest book may be signed at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com. LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY 1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE | 402-721-4440

