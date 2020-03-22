Weis, Leander Sylvester

Weis, Leander Sylvester February 27, 1936 - March 19, 2020 Leander was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Cecelia Weis. He is survived by his loving wife Janice Iona Weis; 3 children; 6 grandchildren; 2 brothers; and 2 sisters. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to take place on a later date, with an Inurnment at the Omaha National Cemetery. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 | www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Leander Weis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.