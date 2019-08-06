Weinfurtner, Paul M.

Weinfurtner, Paul M. January 15, 1940 - August 2, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Judy Weinfurtner; and infant daughter, Paula Weinfurtner. Survived by wife, Kathie Weinfurtner; children, Marty (Rose) Weinfurtner, Julie (Steve) Martin, Theresa (Sam) Caruso, and Kurt Weinfurtner; grandchildren; sisters, Marlene Young, and Marion Gibbs; nieces and nephews. SERVICES: Thursday 10:30am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery. VISITATION: Wednesday 5-7pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm, all at John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. Memorials to the family, to be designated at a later date. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

