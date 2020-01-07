Weiner, Cheri February 3, 1926 - January 5, 2020 Age 93. Preceded in death by husband, Louis Weiner; parents, Sol and Jennie Sherman; brothers, Harold Sherman, Bill Sherman, and Stanley Sherman. Survived by daughter, Frankie Weiner-Mash; and sons, Ricky Weiner and Warren Weiner. GRAVESIDE MEMORIAL: Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, 11:30am, at Golden Hill Cemetery (5025 N 42nd St). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rose Blumkin Jewish home. JEWISH FUNERAL HOME 402-556-9392

