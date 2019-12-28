Wein, Larry L. October 27, 1940 - December 26, 2019 Omaha. VISITATION Monday 5-7pm at Christ Community Church. FUNERAL SERVICE Tuesday 10am at Christ Community Church 404 S. 108th Ave. Omaha. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

