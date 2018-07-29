Weikle, Barbara J. Nov 4, 1942 - Jul 27, 2018 Preceded in death by brother, Robert Langfeldt. Survived by daughter, Veronica "Roni" Meek (Nick); son, Jay Weikle (Lisa); grandchildren, Christopher, Melissa and Colin Weikle, Andrew Meek; 2 brothers; 1 sister. The family will receive friends Monday, July 30th from 5:30-8pm at West Center Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICES Tuesday, July 31st, 10am Forest Lawn Cemetery. MEMORIAL SERVICE Tuesday, July 31st, 11am Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7706 S 96th St. Memorials are suggested to the Lymphoma and Leukemia Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.