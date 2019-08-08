Weigel, D. Chris August 7, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Ed and Helen Weigel. Survived by wife, Kathy Weigel; children: Lorie Jaeger (Dennis), Susan Shellberg (Jay), and Scott Weigel; four grandchildren: Christopher and Mitchell Jaeger, Andrew and Alex Shellberg; brother, Tom Weigel (Dottie); nephew, Mark Weigel. VISITATION: Friday, August 9th from 9:30am to 10:30am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 5801 Oak Hills Dr., followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Wounded Warrior Project. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.