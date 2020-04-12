Weidner, Marianne K. (Delehant)

Weidner, Marianne K. (Delehant) August 22, 1943 - April 9, 2020 Retired 27 years employee of Nebraska Furniture Mart. Graduate of Abraham Lincoln class of 1961. Preceded in death by husband, DeForest J. Weidner; infant son, David Anthony; parents, Dean and Ruth Ann Delehant; brothers, David and Daniel Delehant. Survived by children, Teresa Larson, Ann Weidner, Stephen Weidner, Mark Walker (Devri), Michael Walker, Mary Carroll (Neal), Joan Perez, Susan Goracke (Brian), Deanna Coglianese (Jason), Michael Plunkett (Vien); numerous grandchildren; and great grandchildren; sisters, Linda Maher (Fred) and Jean Delehant; brothers, Tim and Phillip Delehant; many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Controlled Visitation per CDC guidelines Tuesday, April 14th, 4-7pm at the West Center Chapel, with 7pm Wake Service. FUNERAL SERVICE per CDC guidelines Wednesday, April 15th, 11am at the West Center Chapel. Interment: Thursday, April 16th, 11am at St. Joseph Cemetery in Council Bluffs, IA. To participate by livestream please visit www.heafeyheafey.com. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Marianne Weidner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.