Weidner, Florence M. February 23, 1936 - December 16, 2019 Survived by husband, Ray J.; children: Colleen Jenney, Theresa Karnish, Doug Karnish, Ray Karnish (Jeannine), Ron Karnish and Diane Weidner; twelve grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Friday, December 20th from 5pm to 7pm, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church (200 E 6th St. #2250) followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, December 21st, 10am, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

