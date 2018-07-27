Wegner, Anna May Anna May Wegner, age 91, Co. Bluffs, passed away July 25, 2018. Anna was born in Co. Bluffs on May 4, 1927 and married Edward F. Wegner Jr. on October 18, 1953. Anna worked for over 42 years at Omaha National Bank as an Operations Officer and is a longtime member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Co. Bluffs. She is preceded in death by her parents, Bodilius and Marie Jensen; husband, Edward; son-in-law, Randy Leaders; brother, Glenn Jensen; sisters, Doris Jones and Arlene Jensen. Anna is survived by two daughters, Sheri Leaders (Gail Hunter), Susan Coursolle (John); grandchildren, Michelle Lindell (A.J.), Steven Coursolle; great grandchildren, Owen and Claire Lindell; nieces and nephews. VISITATION Sunday 4-6pm at funeral home. FUNERAL Monday 10am also at funeral home, followed immediately by a luncheon at the Masonic Temple (adjacent to funeral home). Interment will follow the luncheon at LaGrange Cemetery rural Crescent, Iowa. Memorials to St. Paul's Episcopal Church preferred Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA 712-322-7779

