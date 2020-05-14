Wegner, Aaron C. July 31, 1981 - May 12, 2020 Survived by, wife, Brooke; children, Elle, Hudson and Harper; parents, Steve and Terri; sister, Megan Steele (A.J.); father-in-law and mother-in-law, Hubert and Deb Hoesing; sisters-in-law, Becky Hillyard (Michael) and Whitney Coatman (Curtis); nieces and nephews. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, May 15th, 10:30AM St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Drive. Private Interment. Memorials are suggested to The Wegner Children Educational Fund. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

