Weghorst, Raymond E. "Ray" October 25, 1946 - August 31, 2019 Weghorst, Ray, age 72, passed away on August 31, 2019, in St. Paul, Minnesota. Ray was a longtime resident of North Little Rock, Arkansas, and Indianapolis, Indiana. He was born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska. Ray graduated from Creighton University while working nights as a cameraman at WOWT. He was an advocate of fair labor practices for over thirty years as an agent with the National Labor Relations Board. Ray was a life-long ham radio operator with friends all over the world. He enjoyed traveling, folk music, and cheering on his favorite teams. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Doris; and his wife, Madeline. He is survived by daughter, Laura; son, Matthew (Caryn); grandchildren, Violet and June; other loving family and friends. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10am Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Heifer International. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Road 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

