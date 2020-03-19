Wees, Michael J. Michael J. Wees passed away Sunday, March 15th doing what he loved - playing with his grandson. He was 67 years old. His passing is not only a devastating loss to his family and friends but to the entire community. He is a legend. Arguably the greatest man to walk this earth. He leaves his legacy of pride and joy and pleasure in all of us. Lasting memories our grateful hearts will always treasure. Preceded in death by parents Stanley and Loretta; brothers Dennis and Charles. Survived by children Wyatt (Paola Lai), Wendy (Jason Protiva) and Wade; grandchildren Kaya, Giulia, Simon, Abel and Deacon; fianc�e Julie Travis and son Dylan; sister Mary (Mike Reece), brothers Nick, Al (Sheri) and Glenn; and many loving nieces and nephews. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held later this year when we can all gather to celebrate his life the way he would have wanted. Details to follow. Keep an eye out in the paper and online for a story on Mike later this week. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make donations to his greatest hero, and grandson, Abel Falcon at www.COTAforAbel.com or to Abel at 10703 N 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68122.

