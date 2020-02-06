Weekly, Michael C. September 15, 1956 - February 4, 2020 Preceded in death by father, John "Jack" Weekly; brothers, John W. Weekly and Dan Weekly. Survived by wife of 38 years, Pamela Weekly; son, John Michael Weekly; daughter, Erin E. Weekly; mother, Bette Weekly; brothers and sisters-in-laws, Tom and Trish Weekly, Mat and Sheryl Weekly; many other loving family and friends. SERVICE: Monday, 10:30am, at St. Pius X Church. Entombment: Resurrection Cemetery. VISITATION: Sunday, starting at 5pm, with Wake Service at 7pm, at St. Pius X Church. Memorials to Folds of Honor, Department 13, Tulsa OK 74182; or St. Pius X Church. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

