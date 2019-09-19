Weekly, John W. "Bill" November 2, 1950 - September 17, 2019 Retired after 20 years and one day from Omaha Police Dept. and National Guard. Preceded in death by father, Jack Weekly; brother, Dan Weekly. Survived by wife, Susan J. Weekly; daughters, Beth A. Tweed (Mark) and Amy L. Rapp (Jacob); five grandchildren: John, William, Lauren, Nolan, and Molly; mother, Bette L. Weekly; siblings: Tom (Tricia), Mike (Pam), and Mat (Sheryl). The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 22nd from 4pm to 6pm at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 6905 Blondo, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, September 23rd at 10:30am at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Entombment: Weekly Mausoleum at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center or St. Pius X/St. Leo Elementary School. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

