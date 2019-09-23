Weekly, John W. "Bill" November 2, 1950 - September 17, 2019 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, September 23rd, at 10:30am at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Entombment: Weekly Mausoleum at Resurrection. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

