Weckmuller, Mary Christine Mar 17, 1927 - Jul 12, 2018 Age 91 of Blair, passed away July 12, 2018 at Good Shepherd in Blair, NE. Survived by children: Ann (William) McPhillips of Ft. Calhoun, Lyn Pahls of Omaha, Carol Weckmuller of Blair; grandchildren: Sarah (Jay) Melland of Blair; Katie (Justin) Mantz of Herman; Jake Pahls of Omaha; Morgan (Stephen) Morefield of Leoti, KS; Anna Weckmuller of Blair; four great-grandsons; sister, Edna (Rees) McFarlane of Houston, TX; brother-in-law, Glenn Jackson of Rochester Hill, MI; sister-in-law, Marion (Warren) Truland of Troy, NY; along with numerous nieces and nephews. FUNERAL SERVICES: Monday, July 16, 2018, at 10:30am at First Lutheran Church in Blair. Graveside services will follow at the Blair Cemetery. VISITATION: Sunday, July 15, at Campbell Aman Funeral Home beginning at 2pm with family receiving friends from 6-8pm. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 S. 17th Street Blair, NE 68008

