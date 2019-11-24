Weberg, Judy L. February 7, 1947 - November 22, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Fred and Marge Weberg. Survived by son, Jim (Tricia) Weberg; grandchildren: Luke, Will, and Anna; brother, Larry (Marsha) Weberg; nephew, Justin (Cary) Weberg; niece, Lesa Ryan; and great-nephews and nieces: Garrett and Tess Weberg, and Darby and Brady Ryan. SERVICES: 10am Tuesday, November 26, at Forest Lawn. The Family requests casual attire, please come as you are. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000

