Weber, Philbert N. June 7, 1925 - April 29, 2020 Phil was preceded in death by his parents, George and Eugenia (Seyler) Weber; his loving wife, Jean (Nanna) Weber; brothers, Ralph and Paul Weber; and great grandson, Dylan Grooters. He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Weber-Zbylut; grandchildren, Kristopher (Lisa) Zbylut and Kori (Jeff) Grooters; 7 great grandchildren; along with nieces, nephews and many friends. Memorial Service to be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 12Noon at Bethany Funeral Home. Burial at St. John Cemetery with Military Honors. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

