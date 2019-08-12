Weber, Donald Lee May 8,1941 - August 4, 2019 Donald Lee Weber passed away at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, on the morning of August 4th, 2019 at the age of 78. He was born on May 8th, 1941 to Florence K. and Clarence E. Weber in Springfield, IL. Don graduated from Northwestern University in 1964 with a BS degree in Chemical Engineering. He worked for Abbott Laboratories in North Chicago, IL for 33 years. While at Abbott Laboratories he was able to join the infancy of the birth of computers and eventually became Section Head of Networked Systems, Scientific Computing. His love for technology continued the rest of his life. Don had a tremendous zest for exploring all things adventurous. Some of his adventures included motorcycling across the country, water skiing with his boat, camping far and wide at any chance, competitive chili cooking with friends from coast to coast, off road excursions with his Jeep Rubicon, scuba diving in the Caribbean, volunteering at balloon fests, helping friends perform pyrotechnics at air shows, traveling the world and most of all full time motor homing with his just as adventurous wife, Suzy, for nearly 15 years. Don is survived by his wife, Suzy; his brother, Robert; sister-in-law, Janice; sons, Mark Weber and Ron Metz; nephew, Jeff; niece, Amy; four grandchildren; and numerous cousins. In lieu of Services, you can help honor his legacy and the many lives he touched by making a memorial donation for Donald Weber to the "University of Nebraska Foundation" in support of Lung Cancer and Rheumatoid Arthritis research at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, PO Box 3465, Omaha, NE, 68103-0465. Gifts can also be made online at: www.nufoundation.org.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.