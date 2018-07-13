Webb, Diane L. Dec 25, 1941 - Jul 4, 2018 Preceded in death by her parents; son, Gregory Webb; siblings, Toni Cooper and John Lane, Jr. Survived by her son, Patrick Webb; granddaughter, Sarah; siblings, Michael Lane, Patrick Lane, Becky Elster and Renee Laird; and her extended family. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, 11am, at Spirit Life Assemblies of God Church, 4815 Harrison Street, with interment of her urn at Bellevue Cemetery. Visitation with the family one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spirit Life Assemblies of God Church. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel 3402 Samson Way Bellevue, NE 68123 402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com

