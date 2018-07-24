Webb, Dean and Barb Dean was born in 1930 to a homesteader railroad worker. Dean died January 26, 2018. He attended college and received his PHD in education and played football in college. He received many distinguished awards for education and was a member of the Masons. Dean lived his life in Nebraska and Montana and made many friends. To support his family he worked in education and at an early age formed Webb Farm and Ranch. Dean was a member of the military during the Korean Conflict and was proud to be an American! Barb was born in 1931 to a ranch family, became Dean's wife and they raised two sons, William and Kipp Webb. She worked in clothing retail. Katy was a loyal family friend, a good watch dog. MEMORIAL SERVICES will be held at 11am, Friday, August 3 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment will be in the Huntley Cemetery. Dahl Funeral Chapel 10 Yellowstone Avenue Billings, MT 59101 406-248-8807

