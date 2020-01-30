Weaver, Paul "Buzz" May 27, 1930 - January 25, 2020 Paul "Buzz" Weaver passed away January 25, 2020 at his assisted living residence in Parker, CO. He was born in Skidmore, MO, on May 27, 1930, and his family eventually settled in Imogene, IA, where he met and married Virginia Margaret Butcher. Buzz was preceded in death by his son, Paul Jennings Weaver; his sisters, Elaine LeBore and June Stockstill; brother, Gene Weaver and his wife Margaret. He is survived by his two daughters, Karen Roberts and Jennifer Lavery; five grandchildren, Kyra Sharp, Cliff Roberts, Greg Roberts, Brittany Sours and Christopher Lavery; seven great-grandchildren, Alexea Smith, Serenity Sharp, Ben Wright, Olivia Roberts, Aiden Sours, Abigail Sours and one to be announced. Upon graduating from high school in Farragut, IA, Buzz attended business college in Omaha, NE, and worked for the Wabash Railroad. At the age of 22 he married Margaret and immediately thereafter enlisted in the Army to serve during the Korean War. Buzz was an accomplished telegraph operator and spent his time in the Military working in the Pentagon for the Military Affiliated Radio Service. He was discharged from the military in 1955 and returned to Imogene where he collected his wife and three year old daughter, Karen and reported to work in Craig, CO, as a telegrapher for the Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad. In two years time, he was promoted to an Agent for the D&RGW, and was moved to the station in Chama, NM. Over the next few years, he worked the agencies at stations in Durango and Leadville, before being appointed to the station in Alamosa, CO, where he served as agent before retiring in 1989. In addition to working for the railroad, in 1964 Buzz bought a farm in the Waverly District south of Alamosa, and began his secondary career, from which he never retired, as a farmer. Buzz was a member of the Presbyterian Church and in the past as a member of the Chamber of Commerce in Leadville, a member of the Rotary Club in Alamosa and served as President of the Waverly Drain and as Secretary/Treasurer for the SLV Well Owners Association. Buzz enjoyed telling stories about his time on the railroad and thought and spoke often of his friends from that time. Buzz's true love, though, was his farms in Waverly and the dear friends he made during his many years in and around Alamosa. A VIEWING FOR BUZZ will be held from 5-8pm Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Rogers Family Mortuary in Alamosa. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1:30pm Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Living Water Bible Fellowship in Alamosa with a reception to follow. A second service will be held at 1:30pm on Saturday February 8, 2020 at the Nishna Valley Funeral Home in Shenandoah, IA, with burial following in the Monroe Township Cemetery in Imogene, IA, with a reception in Sidney, IA, to be announced. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.rogersfunerals.com. Rogers Family Mortuary 205 State Ave, Alamosa, CO 81101 | (719) 589-4271
