Weaver, Paul "Buzz" May 27, 1930 - January 25, 2020 Paul "Buzz" Weaver passed away January 25, 2020 in Parker, CO. He was born in Skidmore, MO, on May 27, 1930, and his family eventually settled in Imogene, IA, where he met and married Virginia Margaret Butcher. Buzz was preceded in death by his father, Paul Weaver; mother, Letty Davis; his sisters, Elaine LaBore and June Stockstill; brother, Eugene Weaver; his wife, Margaret and his son Paul Jennings Weaver. He is survived by his brothers, Bill Weaver, Randy Weaver, Rick Weaver; and sisters, Teena Weaver and Candi Ely; his daughters, Karen Roberts and Jennifer Lavery; five grandchildren, Kyra sharp, Cliff Roberts, Greg Roberts, Brittany Sours, and Christopher Lavery, as well as seven great-grandchildren, Alexea Smith, Serenity Sharp, Ben Wright, Olivia Roberts, Aiden Sours, Abigail Sours and one to be announced. Upon graduating from high school in Farragut, IA, Buzz attended business college in Omaha, NE, and worked for the Wabash Railroad. At 22 he married Margaret and enlisted in the Army to serve in the Korean War. Buzz was an accomplished telegraph operator and worked in the Pentagon with the Military Affiliate Radio Service. He was discharged in 1955 as a Corporal. He reported to work in Craig, CO, as a telegrapher for the Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad. In two years he was promoted to Agent and moved to Chama, NM. Over the next few years he worked in Durango and Leadville before settling at the Station in Alamosa, CO, where he served as agent before retiring in 1989. In addition to the railroad, in 1964 he bought a farm south of Alamosa and started his secondary career as a farmer. Buzz enjoyed telling stories about his time on the railroad and thought and spoke often of his friends from that time. Buzz's true love, though, was his farms and the dear friends he made during his many years in and around Alamosa. A SERVICE will be held at 1:30pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Nishna Valley Funeral Home in Shenandoah, IA, with burial following in the Monroe Township Cemetery in Imogene, IA. Reception to follow in Sidney at the United Faith Church. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.rogersfunerals.com. ROGERS FAMILY MORTUARY 205 State Ave, Alamosa, CO 81101 | (719) 589-4271
Weaver, Paul "Buzz"
Service information
Feb 8
Interment
Saturday, February 8, 2020
2:45PM
Monroe Twp. Cemetery
110th St and 400th Ave
Imogene, IA 51645
