Weaver, Melvin "Mel" Oct 27, 1934 - Jul 20, 2018 Omaha. Survived by daughters, Lynn Weaver, Terri (Kanai) Langley, Kelly (David) McCoy, and Deb Madden; grandchildren, Shawn, Emma, Olivia, Joshua; sister, Naomi Himmelsehr; many family, friends, and special friend, Pat Weaver, In lieu of flowers, Memorials to St. Jude Hospital. Private Services to be held. ROEDER MORTUARY- 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

