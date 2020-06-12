Weak, Richard A.

Weak, Richard A. January 31, 1934 - June 10, 2020 Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Marilyn; parents, Orie and Pearl; sister, Shirley; and granddaughter, Emily Lighthart Allen. Survived by children: Michael, Patrick, Jann Lighthart (David) and Steven (Theresa); grandchildren: Carlyn Kirwin, Lisa Alzamora (Dante), Theodore Weak (Kynie), Daniel Weak and Nicholas Weak; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Larry Weak (Becky); brother-in-law, James Rotella (Becky); many nieces and nephews. Private Family Service: Monday, June 15th at 11am. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to a charity of your choice. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, visit our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

